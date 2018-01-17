ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 1st Round
S.Caruso VS T.Fabbiano
18 September 2019 Starting from 10:00
Sibur Arena
Match
LIVE - Salvatore Caruso - Thomas Fabbiano
ATP St. Petersburg - 18 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Salvatore Caruso and Thomas Fabbiano live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Salvatore
Caruso
Caruso
Italy
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age26
ATP ranking114
Previous matches
ATP Umag
Singles
Semifinal
D.Lajovic✓
7
0
S.Caruso
5
0
A
ATP Umag
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Bagnis
4
0
S.Caruso✓
6
6
ATP Umag
Singles
2nd Round
S.Caruso✓
6
3
6
B.Coric
2
6
1
ATP Umag
Singles
1st Round
C.Moutet
5
0
S.Caruso✓
7
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
G.Simon✓
79
6
6
S.Caruso
67
3
2
Thomas
Fabbiano
Fabbiano
Italy
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age30
ATP ranking92
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bublik✓
63
5
6
6
6
T.Fabbiano
77
7
4
3
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
T.Fabbiano✓
6
3
6
6
D.Thiem
4
6
3
2
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
T.Fabbiano
4
2
A.Rublev✓
6
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
T.Fabbiano
67
6
1
J.Munar✓
79
1
6
ATP Gstaad
Singles
Quarter-final
T.Fabbiano
4
6
4
C.Stebe✓
6
2
6
