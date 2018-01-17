ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 1st Round

S.Caruso VS T.Fabbiano

18 September 2019 Starting from 10:00

Sibur Arena
LIVE - Salvatore Caruso - Thomas Fabbiano

ATP St. Petersburg - 18 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Salvatore Caruso and Thomas Fabbiano live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Salvatore Caruso
Salvatore
Caruso
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    78
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
114
Previous matches
Thomas Fabbiano
Thomas
Fabbiano
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.73
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
92
Previous matches
