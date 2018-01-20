ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 1st Round

S.Travaglia VS A.Mannarino

16 September 2019 Starting from 14:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Stefano Travaglia - Adrian Mannarino

ATP St. Petersburg - 16 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Stefano Travaglia and Adrian Mannarino live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Stefano Travaglia
Stefano
Travaglia
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
80
Adrian Mannarino
Adrian
Mannarino
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
59
