ATP St. Petersburg
Singles | 1st Round
S.Travaglia VS A.Mannarino
16 September 2019 Starting from 14:00
Centre Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Stefano Travaglia - Adrian Mannarino
ATP St. Petersburg - 16 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Stefano Travaglia and Adrian Mannarino live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Stefano
Travaglia
Travaglia
Italy
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age27
ATP ranking80
Previous matches
ATP Gstaad
Singles
2nd Round
R.Carballés✓
6
6
S.Travaglia
2
4
ATP Gstaad
Singles
1st Round
D.Galán
67
3
S.Travaglia✓
79
6
ATP Umag
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Travaglia
6
62
3
A.Balázs✓
3
77
6
ATP Umag
Singles
2nd Round
F.Fognini
1
1
A
S.Travaglia✓
6
2
ATP Umag
Singles
1st Round
S.Travaglia✓
6
6
T.Fabbiano
3
2
View more matches
Adrian
Mannarino
Mannarino
France
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age31
ATP ranking59
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Mannarino
4
3
6
3
D.Evans✓
6
6
2
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
D.Goffin✓
78
6
A.Mannarino
66
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.Mannarino✓
6
6
M.Kukushkin
1
3
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
4
1
A.Mannarino✓
6
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
A.Mannarino
2
5
F.Fognini✓
6
7
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more