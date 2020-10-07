David Goffin become the latest tennis player to test positive for Covid-19.

The Belgian number 13 seed has pulled out of the ATP 500 tournament in Saint Petersburg, Russia, which starts on October 12, as a result of the test.

However Goffin, who was knocked out of the 2020 French Open by Jannik Sinner in the first round, insists he is feeling "good" at the moment.

“Due to a positive result at my last Covid-19 test made yesterday, I am forced to withdraw from St. Petersburg,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I feel good up to now, I will quarantine and if everything goes will be back in Antwerp.”

Highlights | Jannik Sinner - David Goffin

