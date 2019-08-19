ATP Stockholm
Singles | 1st Round
B.Schnur VS C.Stebe
15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
Court 1
ATP Stockholm - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Brayden Schnur and Cedrik-Marcel Stebe live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Brayden
Schnur
Schnur
Canada
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age24
ATP ranking100
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
B.Schnur
2
4
4
B.Paire
✓
6
6
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
T.Paul
✓
6
6
B.Schnur
1
2
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
B.Schnur
4
62
J.Tsonga
✓
6
77
ATP Newport
Singles
1st Round
M.Ebden
✓
6
2
6
B.Schnur
1
6
3
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
B.Schnur
2
4
4
M.Baghdatis
✓
6
6
6
Cedrik-Marcel
Stebe
Stebe
Germany
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age29
ATP ranking218
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
A.Hoang
✓
6
6
C.Stebe
2
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
C.Stebe
6
3
5
3
M.Cilic
✓
4
6
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
F.Krajinovic
3
6
4
66
C.Stebe
✓
6
4
6
78
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
P.Gunneswaran
✓
6
6
C.Stebe
3
4
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
C.Stebe
2
1
S.Kwon
✓
6
6
