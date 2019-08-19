ATP Stockholm
Singles | 1st Round

B.Schnur VS C.Stebe

15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00

Court 1
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Brayden Schnur - Cedrik-Marcel Stebe

ATP Stockholm - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Brayden Schnur and Cedrik-Marcel Stebe live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Brayden Schnur
Brayden
Schnur
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
100
Previous matches
View more matches
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
Cedrik-Marcel
Stebe
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
218
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Tomas Berdych ends drought with opening win at Winston-Salem Open

ATP Winston-Salem doubles
19/08/2019