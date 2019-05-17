ATP Stockholm
Singles | 1st Round
B.Schnur VS F.Verdasco
15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
Court 1
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Brayden Schnur - Fernando Verdasco
ATP Stockholm - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Brayden Schnur and Fernando Verdasco live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Brayden
Schnur
Schnur
Canada
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age24
ATP ranking100
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
B.Schnur
2
4
4
B.Paire
✓
6
6
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
T.Paul
✓
6
6
B.Schnur
1
2
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
B.Schnur
4
62
J.Tsonga
✓
6
77
ATP Newport
Singles
1st Round
M.Ebden
✓
6
2
6
B.Schnur
1
6
3
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
B.Schnur
2
4
4
M.Baghdatis
✓
6
6
6
View more matches
Fernando
Verdasco
Verdasco
Spain
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age35
ATP ranking41
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Verdasco
62
77
4
T.Fritz
✓
77
65
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
3
6
F.Verdasco
4
6
3
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
3
6
3
C.Garín
✓
6
3
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
A.Popyrin
2
5
F.Verdasco
✓
6
7
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
6
4
3
F.Krajinovic
✓
3
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more