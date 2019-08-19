ATP Stockholm
Singles | 2nd Round
C.Stebe VS ...
17 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Kungliga tennishallen
LIVE - Cedrik-Marcel Stebe - ...
ATP Stockholm - 17 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Cedrik-Marcel Stebe and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 17 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Cedrik-Marcel
Stebe
Stebe
Germany
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age29
ATP ranking218
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
B.Schnur
2
6
1
C.Stebe
✓
6
3
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
A.Hoang
✓
6
6
C.Stebe
2
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
C.Stebe
6
3
5
3
M.Cilic
✓
4
6
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
F.Krajinovic
3
6
4
66
C.Stebe
✓
6
4
6
78
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
P.Gunneswaran
✓
6
6
C.Stebe
3
4
