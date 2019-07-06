ATP Stockholm
Singles | 1st Round
D.Evans VS B.Tomic
14 October 2019 Starting from 18:30
Centre Court
Match
LIVE - Daniel Evans - Bernard Tomic
ATP Stockholm - 14 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Daniel Evans and Bernard Tomic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Daniel
Evans
Evans
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age29
ATP ranking43
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
J.Isner
✓
77
7
D.Evans
63
5
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Evans
✓
6
6
Z.Li
3
4
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
D.Evans
5
5
G.Dimitrov
✓
7
7
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
D.Evans
✓
6
4
77
Y.Bai
3
6
64
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
6
D.Evans
2
2
1
View more matches
Bernard
Tomic
Tomic
Australia
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)91
- Age26
ATP ranking184
Previous matches
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
R.Bautista
✓
6
6
B.Tomic
3
2
ATP Atlanta
Singles
Quarter-final
A.De Minaur
✓
6
3
B.Tomic
2
0
A
ATP Atlanta
Singles
2nd Round
M.Ebden
4
63
B.Tomic
✓
6
77
ATP Atlanta
Singles
1st Round
B.Tomic
✓
4
6
77
F.Tiafoe
6
3
64
ATP Newport
Singles
1st Round
B.Tomic
2
65
I.Ivashka
✓
6
77
View more matches
