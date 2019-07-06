ATP Stockholm
Singles | 1st Round

D.Evans VS B.Tomic

14 October 2019 Starting from 18:30

Centre Court
LIVE - Daniel Evans - Bernard Tomic

ATP Stockholm - 14 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Daniel Evans and Bernard Tomic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Daniel Evans
Daniel
Evans
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
43
Bernard Tomic
Bernard
Tomic
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    91
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
184
