ATP Stockholm
Singles | 2nd Round
D.Evans VS ...
16 October 2019 Starting from 18:30
Centre Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Daniel Evans - ...
ATP Stockholm - 16 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Daniel Evans and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Daniel
Evans
Evans
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age29
ATP ranking43
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
D.Evans
✓
6
1
6
B.Tomic
4
6
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
J.Isner
✓
77
7
D.Evans
63
5
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Evans
✓
6
6
Z.Li
3
4
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
D.Evans
5
5
G.Dimitrov
✓
7
7
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
D.Evans
✓
6
4
77
Y.Bai
3
6
64
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
07/08/2019
Tennis news - Dan Evans sets up Rafael Nadal clash with victory over Alex De Minaur
Montreal Masters