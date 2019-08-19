ATP Stockholm
Singles | Quarter-final
D.Shapovalov VS C.Stebe
18 October 2019 Starting from 18:30
Centre Court
ATP Stockholm - 18 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Denis Shapovalov and Cedrik-Marcel Stebe live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Denis
Shapovalov
Shapovalov
Canada
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age20
ATP ranking36
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
77
A.Popyrin
4
63
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
D.Shapovalov
3
3
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
4
2
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
✓
77
77
D.Shapovalov
65
62
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
M.Kecmanovic
4
4
Cedrik-Marcel
Stebe
Stebe
Germany
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age29
ATP ranking218
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
M.Ymer
0
65
C.Stebe
✓
6
77
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
B.Schnur
2
6
1
C.Stebe
✓
6
3
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
A.Hoang
✓
6
6
C.Stebe
2
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
C.Stebe
6
3
5
3
M.Cilic
✓
4
6
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
F.Krajinovic
3
6
4
66
C.Stebe
✓
6
4
6
78
