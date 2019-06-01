ATP Stockholm
Singles | Final
D.Shapovalov VS F.Krajinovic
20 October 2019 Starting from 15:00
Centre Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Denis Shapovalov - Filip Krajinovic
ATP Stockholm - 20 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Denis Shapovalov and Filip Krajinovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 20 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Denis
Shapovalov
Shapovalov
Canada
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age20
ATP ranking34
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Semifinal
Y.Sugita
5
2
D.Shapovalov
✓
7
6
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
C.Stebe
0
3
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
77
A.Popyrin
4
63
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
D.Shapovalov
3
3
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
4
2
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
View more matches
Filip
Krajinovic
Krajinovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age27
ATP ranking60
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Semifinal
F.Krajinovic
✓
4
6
6
P.Carreño
6
3
3
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Krajinovic
✓
6
6
Y.Nishioka
3
4
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
D.Evans
5
6
3
F.Krajinovic
✓
7
2
6
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
F.Krajinovic
✓
6
7
C.Ruud
3
5
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Sousa
✓
2
6
77
F.Krajinovic
6
4
65
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more