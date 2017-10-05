ATP Stockholm
Singles | 1st Round

E.Ymer VS Y.Sugita

15 October 2019 Starting from 18:30

Centre Court
LIVE - Elias Ymer - Yuichi Sugita

ATP Stockholm - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Elias Ymer and Yuichi Sugita live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Elias Ymer
Elias
Ymer
SwedenSweden
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    78
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
122
Yuichi Sugita
Yuichi
Sugita
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
130
