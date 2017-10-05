ATP Stockholm
Singles | 1st Round
E.Ymer VS Y.Sugita
15 October 2019 Starting from 18:30
Centre Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Elias Ymer - Yuichi Sugita
ATP Stockholm - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Elias Ymer and Yuichi Sugita live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Elias
Ymer
Ymer
Sweden
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age23
ATP ranking122
Previous matches
ATP Bastad
Singles
2nd Round
E.Ymer
6
4
2
J.Sousa
✓
4
6
6
ATP Bastad
Singles
1st Round
T.Monteiro
3
6
5
E.Ymer
✓
6
2
7
Indian Wells Masters
Singles
1st Round
B.Fratangelo
✓
4
6
6
E.Ymer
6
2
2
ATP Sao Paulo
Singles
1st Round
T.Wild
✓
6
4
6
E.Ymer
3
6
2
ATP Rio de Janeiro
Singles
1st Round
E.Ymer
6
5
2
J.Londero
✓
2
7
6
View more matches
Yuichi
Sugita
Sugita
Japan
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age31
ATP ranking130
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
Y.Sugita
4
4
M.Cilic
✓
6
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
Y.Sugita
3
1
3
R.Nadal
✓
6
6
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
Y.Sugita
4
1
K.Nishikori
✓
6
6
ATP Shenzhen
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
Y.Sugita
3
0
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
Y.Sugita
3
1
3
R.Gasquet
✓
6
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more