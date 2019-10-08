ATP Stockholm
Singles | 2nd Round
F.Fognini VS J.Tipsarevic
17 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Kungliga tennishallen
LIVE - Fabio Fognini - Janko Tipsarevic
ATP Stockholm - 17 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Fabio Fognini and Janko Tipsarevic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 17 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Fabio
Fognini
Fognini
Italy
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age32
ATP ranking12
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
77
F.Fognini
3
64
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
F.Fognini
✓
6
7
K.Khachanov
3
5
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
F.Fognini
✓
77
2
77
A.Murray
64
6
62
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Fognini
✓
6
6
S.Querrey
4
2
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Khachanov
✓
3
6
6
F.Fognini
6
3
1
View more matches
Janko
Tipsarevic
Tipsarevic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age35
ATP ranking253
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
J.Tipsarevic
✓
6
6
C.Moutet
2
4
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
J.Tipsarevic
5
6
1
A
D.Džumhur
✓
7
3
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
D.Kudla
✓
3
6
77
6
J.Tipsarevic
6
1
65
1
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
J.Tipsarevic
5
6
0
R.Albot
✓
7
2
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
2nd Round
K.Anderson
✓
6
65
6
6
J.Tipsarevic
4
77
1
4
View more matches
