ATP Stockholm
Singles | 1st Round
Result
F.Fognini
 
14 October 2019Kungliga tennishallen
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Fabio Fognini - ...

ATP Stockholm - 14 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Fabio Fognini and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Fabio Fognini
Fabio
Fognini
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
12
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Andy Murray and Fabio Fognini's furious row 'continued in locker room' - report

Shanghai Masters
10/10/2019
play
Video

Tennis news - Fabio Fognini spits towards umpire, mocks fan as bad-boy antics continue

10/10/2019
play
Video

Andy Murray explains why he told Fabio Fognini to 'shut up' during Shanghai Masters clash

Shanghai Masters
09/10/2019

Tennis news - Andy Murray fumes over Fabio Fognini Shanghai Masters spat

Shanghai Masters
08/10/2019