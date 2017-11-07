ATP Stockholm
Singles | 1st Round
F.Krajinovic VS C.Ruud
15 October 2019 Starting from 18:30
Centre Court
LIVE - Filip Krajinovic - Casper Ruud
ATP Stockholm - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Filip Krajinovic and Casper Ruud live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Filip
Krajinovic
Krajinovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age27
ATP ranking60
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Sousa
✓
2
6
77
F.Krajinovic
6
4
65
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
R.Albot
✓
6
7
F.Krajinovic
3
5
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Krajinovic
6
5
2
L.Pouille
✓
4
7
6
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
6
4
3
F.Krajinovic
✓
3
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
P.Gojowczyk
5
4
F.Krajinovic
✓
7
6
Casper
Ruud
Ruud
Norway
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)77
- Age20
ATP ranking59
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
C.Ruud
2
0
A
M.Kecmanovic
✓
6
0
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Quarter-final
C.Ruud
6
5
3
B.Coric
✓
3
7
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
C.Ruud
✓
6
6
S.Caruso
3
4
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
C.Ruud
✓
63
6
6
A.Bublik
77
4
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
✓
6
6
6
C.Ruud
4
4
2
