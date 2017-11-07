ATP Stockholm
Singles | 1st Round

F.Krajinovic VS C.Ruud

15 October 2019 Starting from 18:30

Centre Court
LIVE - Filip Krajinovic - Casper Ruud

ATP Stockholm - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Filip Krajinovic and Casper Ruud live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Filip Krajinovic
Filip
Krajinovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
60
Previous matches
Casper Ruud
Casper
Ruud
NorwayNorway
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    77
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
59
Previous matches
