ATP Stockholm
Singles | Semifinal
F.Krajinovic VS P.Carreño
19 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Kungliga tennishallen
LIVE - Filip Krajinovic - Pablo Carreño
ATP Stockholm - 19 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Filip Krajinovic and Pablo Carreño live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 19 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Filip
Krajinovic
Krajinovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age27
ATP ranking60
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Krajinovic
✓
6
6
Y.Nishioka
3
4
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
D.Evans
5
6
3
F.Krajinovic
✓
7
2
6
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
F.Krajinovic
✓
6
7
C.Ruud
3
5
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Sousa
✓
2
6
77
F.Krajinovic
6
4
65
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
R.Albot
✓
6
7
F.Krajinovic
3
5
View more matches
Pablo
Carreño
Carreño
Spain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age28
ATP ranking35
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Carreño
✓
4
6
6
S.Querrey
6
1
4
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
77
G.Mager
3
62
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
J.Millman
4
3
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño
63
3
D.Thiem
✓
77
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
Z.Zhang
3
6
4
P.Carreño
✓
6
2
6
View more matches
