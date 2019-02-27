ATP Stockholm
Singles | Quarter-final

F.Krajinovic VS Y.Nishioka

18 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

Kungliga tennishallen
LIVE - Filip Krajinovic - Yoshihito Nishioka

ATP Stockholm - 18 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Filip Krajinovic and Yoshihito Nishioka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Filip Krajinovic
Filip
Krajinovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
60
Previous matches
Yoshihito Nishioka
Yoshihito
Nishioka
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
75
Previous matches
