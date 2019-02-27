ATP Stockholm
Singles | Quarter-final
F.Krajinovic VS Y.Nishioka
18 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Kungliga tennishallen
Follow the Tennis match between Filip Krajinovic and Yoshihito Nishioka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Filip
Krajinovic
Krajinovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age27
ATP ranking60
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
D.Evans
5
6
3
F.Krajinovic
✓
7
2
6
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
F.Krajinovic
✓
6
7
C.Ruud
3
5
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Sousa
✓
2
6
77
F.Krajinovic
6
4
65
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
R.Albot
✓
6
7
F.Krajinovic
3
5
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Krajinovic
6
5
2
L.Pouille
✓
4
7
6
Yoshihito
Nishioka
Nishioka
Japan
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age24
ATP ranking75
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Nishioka
✓
7
6
T.Fritz
5
4
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
R.Albot
6
4
1
Y.Nishioka
✓
3
6
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Nishioka
1
2
L.Pouille
✓
6
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
Y.Nishioka
✓
7
6
J.Sousa
5
3
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
Y.Nishioka
2
1
A.Ramos
✓
6
6
