ATP Stockholm
Singles | Semifinal
F.Krajinovic VS ...
19 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Kungliga tennishallen
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Filip Krajinovic - ...
ATP Stockholm - 19 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Filip Krajinovic and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 19 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Filip
Krajinovic
Krajinovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age27
ATP ranking60
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Krajinovic
✓
6
6
Y.Nishioka
3
4
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
D.Evans
5
6
3
F.Krajinovic
✓
7
2
6
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
F.Krajinovic
✓
6
7
C.Ruud
3
5
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Sousa
✓
2
6
77
F.Krajinovic
6
4
65
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
R.Albot
✓
6
7
F.Krajinovic
3
5
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more