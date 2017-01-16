ATP Stockholm
Singles | 1st Round

J.Tipsarevic VS C.Moutet

14 October 2019 Starting from 18:30

Centre Court
LIVE - Janko Tipsarevic - Corentin Moutet

ATP Stockholm - 14 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Janko Tipsarevic and Corentin Moutet live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Janko Tipsarevic
Janko
Tipsarevic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    35
ATP ranking
253
Corentin Moutet
Corentin
Moutet
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
97
