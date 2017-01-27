ATP Stockholm
Singles | Quarter-final

J.Tipsarevic VS Y.Sugita

18 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

Kungliga tennishallen
LIVE - Janko Tipsarevic - Yuichi Sugita

ATP Stockholm - 18 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Janko Tipsarevic and Yuichi Sugita live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Janko Tipsarevic
Janko
Tipsarevic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    35
ATP ranking
253
Previous matches
Yuichi Sugita
Yuichi
Sugita
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
130
Previous matches
