ATP Stockholm
Singles | 2nd Round
M.Ymer VS C.Stebe
17 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Kungliga tennishallen
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Mikael Ymer - Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
ATP Stockholm - 17 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Mikael Ymer and Cedrik-Marcel Stebe live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 17 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Mikael
Ymer
Ymer
Sweden
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
ATP ranking81
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
M.Ymer
✓
7
6
J.Sousa
5
4
ATP Bastad
Singles
2nd Round
M.Ymer
5
3
N.Jarry
✓
7
6
ATP Bastad
Singles
1st Round
A.Davidovich
6
5
0
M.Ymer
✓
4
7
6
Roland-Garros men
Singles
2nd Round
M.Ymer
1
3
63
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
77
Roland-Garros men
Singles
1st Round
M.Ymer
✓
6
6
77
B.Rola
0
3
65
View more matches
Cedrik-Marcel
Stebe
Stebe
Germany
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age29
ATP ranking218
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
B.Schnur
2
6
1
C.Stebe
✓
6
3
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
A.Hoang
✓
6
6
C.Stebe
2
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
C.Stebe
6
3
5
3
M.Cilic
✓
4
6
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
F.Krajinovic
3
6
4
66
C.Stebe
✓
6
4
6
78
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
P.Gunneswaran
✓
6
6
C.Stebe
3
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more