ATP Stockholm
Singles | 1st Round
M.Ymer VS J.Sousa
16 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Kungliga tennishallen
LIVE - Mikael Ymer - João Sousa
ATP Stockholm - 16 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Mikael Ymer and João Sousa live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Mikael
Ymer
Ymer
Sweden
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
ATP ranking81
Previous matches
ATP Bastad
Singles
2nd Round
M.Ymer
5
3
N.Jarry
✓
7
6
ATP Bastad
Singles
1st Round
A.Davidovich
6
5
0
M.Ymer
✓
4
7
6
Roland-Garros men
Singles
2nd Round
M.Ymer
1
3
63
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
77
Roland-Garros men
Singles
1st Round
M.Ymer
✓
6
6
77
B.Rola
0
3
65
Miami Masters
Singles
1st Round
L.Mayer
✓
4
6
6
M.Ymer
6
3
4
João
Sousa
Sousa
Portugal
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age30
ATP ranking63
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sousa
3
5
V.Pospisil
✓
6
7
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Sousa
✓
2
6
77
F.Krajinovic
6
4
65
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
Y.Nishioka
✓
7
6
J.Sousa
5
3
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
L.Harris
✓
65
6
6
J.Sousa
77
3
4
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sousa
✓
6
65
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
4
77
4
