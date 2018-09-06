ATP Stockholm
Singles | 1st Round

M.Ymer VS J.Sousa

16 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

Kungliga tennishallen
Match
LIVE - Mikael Ymer - João Sousa

ATP Stockholm - 16 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Mikael Ymer and João Sousa live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Mikael Ymer
Mikael
Ymer
SwedenSweden
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
81
Previous matches
João Sousa
João
Sousa
PortugalPortugal
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
63
Previous matches
