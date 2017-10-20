ATP Stockholm
Singles | 1st Round
O.Otte VS A.Popyrin
15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
Court 1
LIVE - Oscar Otte - Alexei Popyrin
ATP Stockholm - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Oscar Otte and Alexei Popyrin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019.
Oscar
Otte
Otte
Germany
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)77
- Age26
ATP ranking159
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
L.Sonego
✓
6
77
O.Otte
2
62
Roland-Garros men
Singles
2nd Round
O.Otte
4
3
4
R.Federer
✓
6
6
6
Roland-Garros men
Singles
1st Round
M.Jaziri
3
1
6
0
O.Otte
✓
6
6
4
6
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
O.Otte
64
6
3
T.Sandgren
✓
77
3
6
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
O.Otte
✓
6
7
J.Zopp
3
5
Alexei
Popyrin
Popyrin
Australia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
ATP ranking89
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
A.Popyrin
4
2
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
A.Popyrin
2
5
F.Verdasco
✓
6
7
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
63
77
A.Popyrin
4
4
77
62
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Popyrin
✓
2
7
6
6
M.Kukushkin
6
5
3
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Popyrin
✓
6
7
77
F.Delbonis
1
5
65
