ATP Stockholm
Singles | 1st Round

O.Otte VS A.Popyrin

15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00

Court 1
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Oscar Otte - Alexei Popyrin

ATP Stockholm - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Oscar Otte and Alexei Popyrin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Oscar Otte
Oscar
Otte
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    77
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
159
Previous matches
View more matches
Alexei Popyrin
Alexei
Popyrin
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
89
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Novak Djokovic cruises into second round in Tokyo

ATP Tokyo
01/10/2019

French Open 2019: Roger Federer outclasses Oscar Otte to ease through

Roland-Garros
29/05/2019

Lucas Pouille v Alexei Popyrin as it happened - Aussie wildcard takes French seed to fifth set

Australian Open men
19/01/2019

Grigor Dimitrov through to semis in Stockholm

ATP Stockholm
20/10/2017