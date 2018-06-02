ATP Stockholm
Singles | 2nd Round
P.Carreño VS G.Mager
17 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Kungliga tennishallen
LIVE - Pablo Carreño - Gianluca Mager
ATP Stockholm - 17 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Carreño and Gianluca Mager live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 17 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Pablo
Carreño
Carreño
Spain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age28
ATP ranking37
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
J.Millman
4
3
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño
63
3
D.Thiem
✓
77
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
Z.Zhang
3
6
4
P.Carreño
✓
6
2
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
D.Goffin
✓
1
710
6
P.Carreño
6
68
0
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Final
P.Carreño
✓
65
6
77
A.Bublik
77
4
63
Gianluca
Mager
Mager
Italy
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age24
ATP ranking123
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
G.Mager
✓
5
6
6
P.Andújar
7
1
1
Rome Masters
Singles
1st Round
G.Mager
77
4
0
A
A.Bedene
✓
63
6
3
