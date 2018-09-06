ATP Stockholm
Singles | 1st Round
P.Carreño VS J.Millman
15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Pablo Carreño - John Millman
ATP Stockholm - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Carreño and John Millman live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Pablo
Carreño
Carreño
Spain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age28
ATP ranking37
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño
63
3
D.Thiem
✓
77
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
Z.Zhang
3
6
4
P.Carreño
✓
6
2
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
D.Goffin
✓
1
710
6
P.Carreño
6
68
0
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Final
P.Carreño
✓
65
6
77
A.Bublik
77
4
63
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Semifinal
D.Shapovalov
3
4
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
View more matches
John
Millman
Millman
Australia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)79
- Age30
ATP ranking58
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
J.Millman
2
0
A.Rublev
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
3
5
J.Millman
✓
6
7
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Final
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
J.Millman
3
2
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Semifinal
R.Opelka
3
64
J.Millman
✓
6
77
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Millman
✓
6
6
T.Daniel
4
0
View more matches
