ATP Stockholm
Singles | 1st Round

P.Carreño VS J.Millman

15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00

Centre Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Pablo Carreño - John Millman

ATP Stockholm - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Carreño and John Millman live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Pablo Carreño
Pablo
Carreño
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    78
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
37
Previous matches
View more matches
John Millman
John
Millman
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    79
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
58
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Roger Federer begins grasscourt season with win over Millman in Halle

ATP Halle
18/06/2019

Tennis news - Kei Nishikori comes through epic five-set marathon to defeat Pablo Carreno Busta

Australian Open
21/01/2019

Order of play, Day 12: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic one game from final

US Open
06/09/2018

Order of play, Day 11: Serena Williams aiming for another Grand Slam final

US Open
06/09/2018