ATP Stockholm
Singles | 1st Round

R.Albot VS Y.Nishioka

15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Radu Albot - Yoshihito Nishioka

ATP Stockholm - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Radu Albot and Yoshihito Nishioka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Radu Albot
Radu
Albot
MoldovaMoldova
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
47
Previous matches
Yoshihito Nishioka
Yoshihito
Nishioka
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
75
Previous matches
