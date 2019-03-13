ATP Stockholm
Singles | 1st Round
R.Albot VS Y.Nishioka
15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Radu Albot - Yoshihito Nishioka
ATP Stockholm - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Radu Albot and Yoshihito Nishioka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Radu
Albot
Albot
Moldova
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age29
ATP ranking47
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
N.Basilashvili
✓
4
6
6
R.Albot
6
1
3
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
R.Albot
77
3
4
Y.Uchiyama
✓
62
6
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
R.Albot
✓
6
7
F.Krajinovic
3
5
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
R.Albot
3
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
3
4
6
R.Albot
1
3
6
6
2
Yoshihito
Nishioka
Nishioka
Japan
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age24
ATP ranking75
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Nishioka
1
2
L.Pouille
✓
6
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
Y.Nishioka
✓
7
6
J.Sousa
5
3
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
Y.Nishioka
2
1
A.Ramos
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
F.López
✓
67
6
6
6
Y.Nishioka
79
0
4
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
Y.Nishioka
✓
3
6
6
6
M.Giron
6
4
4
4
