ATP Stockholm
Singles | 1st Round
S.Querrey VS D.Novak
15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Sam Querrey - Dennis Novak
ATP Stockholm - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Sam Querrey and Dennis Novak live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Sam
Querrey
Querrey
United States
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)95
- Age32
ATP ranking45
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Fognini
✓
6
6
S.Querrey
4
2
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Querrey
63
2
A.Zverev
✓
77
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
S.Querrey
✓
77
66
6
D.Schwartzman
62
78
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
R.Bautista
62
1
A
S.Querrey
✓
77
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Querrey
6
1
63
5
J.Londero
✓
3
6
77
7
View more matches
Dennis
Novak
Novak
Austria
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age26
ATP ranking124
Previous matches
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
2nd Round
D.Novak
77
0
2
P.Cuevas
✓
61
6
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
D.Novak
✓
6
6
J.Rodionov
3
4
ATP Gstaad
Singles
1st Round
P.Andújar
✓
6
3
6
D.Novak
1
6
3
ATP Bastad
Singles
2nd Round
D.Novak
6
3
4
R.Gasquet
✓
4
6
6
ATP Bastad
Singles
1st Round
D.Novak
✓
6
7
S.Darcis
2
5
View more matches
