ATP Stockholm
Singles | 1st Round

S.Travaglia VS R.Opelka

14 October 2019 Starting from 15:30

Centre Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Stefano Travaglia - Reilly Opelka

ATP Stockholm - 14 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Stefano Travaglia and Reilly Opelka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:30 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Stefano Travaglia
Stefano
Travaglia
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
85
Previous matches
View more matches
Reilly Opelka
Reilly
Opelka
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    2.11
  • Weight (Kg)
    100
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
40
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Round-up: Next big thing Opelka blasts past Wawrinka into third round

Wimbledon men
03/07/2019