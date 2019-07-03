ATP Stockholm
Singles | 1st Round
S.Travaglia VS R.Opelka
14 October 2019 Starting from 15:30
Centre Court
LIVE - Stefano Travaglia - Reilly Opelka
ATP Stockholm - 14 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Stefano Travaglia and Reilly Opelka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:30 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Stefano
Travaglia
Travaglia
Italy
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age27
ATP ranking85
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
S.Travaglia
5
2
A.Mannarino
✓
7
6
ATP Gstaad
Singles
2nd Round
R.Carballés
✓
6
6
S.Travaglia
2
4
ATP Gstaad
Singles
1st Round
D.Galán
67
3
S.Travaglia
✓
79
6
ATP Umag
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Travaglia
6
62
3
A.Balázs
✓
3
77
6
ATP Umag
Singles
2nd Round
F.Fognini
1
1
A
S.Travaglia
✓
6
2
Reilly
Opelka
Opelka
United States
- Height (m)2.11
- Weight (Kg)100
- Age22
ATP ranking40
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
R.Bautista
✓
6
7
R.Opelka
4
5
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
R.Opelka
✓
6
6
D.Lajovic
3
4
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Semifinal
R.Opelka
3
64
J.Millman
✓
6
77
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Opelka
✓
6
6
Y.Uchiyama
3
3
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
R.Opelka
✓
77
77
G.Simon
64
62
