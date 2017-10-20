ATP Stockholm
Singles | 1st Round
T.Paul VS P.Andújar
15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
Court 1
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Tommy Paul - Pablo Andújar
ATP Stockholm - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Tommy Paul and Pablo Andújar live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Tommy
Paul
Paul
United States
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age22
ATP ranking79
Previous matches
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
T.Paul
63
3
F.Fognini
✓
77
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
T.Paul
✓
6
6
B.Schnur
1
2
ATP Washington
Singles
2nd Round
S.Tsitsipas
✓
6
7
T.Paul
3
5
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
D.Kudla
0
4
T.Paul
✓
6
6
ATP 's-Hertogenbosch
Singles
1st Round
J.Thompson
✓
3
6
6
T.Paul
6
1
4
View more matches
Pablo
Andújar
Andújar
Spain
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age33
ATP ranking62
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
P.Andújar
4
0
G.Simon
✓
6
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
P.Andújar
5
5
R.Bautista
✓
7
7
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
S.Johnson
6
2
1
P.Andújar
✓
2
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
P.Andújar
6
1
2
J.Tsonga
✓
3
6
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
G.Monfils
✓
6
6
6
P.Andújar
1
2
2
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more