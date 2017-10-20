ATP Stockholm
Singles | 1st Round

T.Paul VS P.Andújar

15 October 2019 Starting from 12:00

Court 1
LIVE - Tommy Paul - Pablo Andújar

ATP Stockholm - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Tommy Paul and Pablo Andújar live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Tommy Paul
Tommy
Paul
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    78
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
79
Pablo Andújar
Pablo
Andújar
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
62
