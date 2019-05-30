ATP Stockholm
Singles | 2nd Round
Y.Nishioka VS T.Fritz
16 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Yoshihito Nishioka - Taylor Fritz
ATP Stockholm - 16 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Yoshihito Nishioka and Taylor Fritz live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Yoshihito
Nishioka
Nishioka
Japan
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age24
ATP ranking75
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
R.Albot
6
4
1
Y.Nishioka
✓
3
6
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Nishioka
1
2
L.Pouille
✓
6
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
Y.Nishioka
✓
7
6
J.Sousa
5
3
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
Y.Nishioka
2
1
A.Ramos
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
F.López
✓
67
6
6
6
Y.Nishioka
79
0
4
4
Taylor
Fritz
Fritz
United States
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age21
ATP ranking29
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
T.Fritz
2
4
K.Khachanov
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Verdasco
62
77
4
T.Fritz
✓
77
65
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
T.Fritz
3
4
R.Opelka
✓
6
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
T.Fritz
6
5
5
A.Bublik
✓
4
7
7
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
T.Fritz
6
4
3
4
F.López
✓
3
6
6
6
