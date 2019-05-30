ATP Stockholm
Singles | 2nd Round

Y.Nishioka VS T.Fritz

16 October 2019 Starting from 12:00

Centre Court
User comments

LIVE - Yoshihito Nishioka - Taylor Fritz

ATP Stockholm - 16 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Yoshihito Nishioka and Taylor Fritz live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Yoshihito Nishioka
Yoshihito
Nishioka
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
75
Taylor Fritz
Taylor
Fritz
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
29
