ATP Stockholm
Singles | Semifinal
Y.Sugita VS D.Shapovalov
19 October 2019 Starting from 15:00
Centre Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Yuichi Sugita - Denis Shapovalov
ATP Stockholm - 19 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Yuichi Sugita and Denis Shapovalov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 19 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Yuichi
Sugita
Sugita
Japan
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age31
ATP ranking129
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Tipsarevic
2
6
64
Y.Sugita
✓
6
4
77
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Sugita
✓
78
6
S.Travaglia
66
4
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
E.Ymer
66
2
Y.Sugita
✓
78
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
Y.Sugita
4
4
M.Cilic
✓
6
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
Y.Sugita
3
1
3
R.Nadal
✓
6
6
6
View more matches
Denis
Shapovalov
Shapovalov
Canada
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age20
ATP ranking34
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
C.Stebe
0
3
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
77
A.Popyrin
4
63
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
D.Shapovalov
3
3
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
4
2
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
✓
77
77
D.Shapovalov
65
62
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more