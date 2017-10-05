ATP Stockholm
Singles | 2nd Round

Y.Sugita VS S.Travaglia

17 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

Kungliga tennishallen
LIVE - Yuichi Sugita - Stefano Travaglia

ATP Stockholm - 17 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Yuichi Sugita and Stefano Travaglia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 17 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Yuichi Sugita
Yuichi
Sugita
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
130
Stefano Travaglia
Stefano
Travaglia
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
85
