ATP Stockholm
Singles | 2nd Round
Y.Sugita VS S.Travaglia
17 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Kungliga tennishallen
ATP Stockholm - 17 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Yuichi Sugita and Stefano Travaglia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 17 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Yuichi
Sugita
Sugita
Japan
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age31
ATP ranking130
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
E.Ymer
66
2
Y.Sugita
✓
78
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
Y.Sugita
4
4
M.Cilic
✓
6
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
Y.Sugita
3
1
3
R.Nadal
✓
6
6
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
Y.Sugita
4
1
K.Nishikori
✓
6
6
ATP Shenzhen
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
Y.Sugita
3
0
Stefano
Travaglia
Travaglia
Italy
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age27
ATP ranking85
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
S.Travaglia
✓
7
4
6
R.Opelka
5
6
4
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
S.Travaglia
5
2
A.Mannarino
✓
7
6
ATP Gstaad
Singles
2nd Round
R.Carballés
✓
6
6
S.Travaglia
2
4
ATP Gstaad
Singles
1st Round
D.Galán
67
3
S.Travaglia
✓
79
6
ATP Umag
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Travaglia
6
62
3
A.Balázs
✓
3
77
6
