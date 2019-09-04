ATP Stockholm
Singles | 2nd Round
S.Querrey VS G.Dimitrov
16 October 2019 Starting from 18:30
Centre Court
ATP Stockholm - 16 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Sam Querrey and Grigor Dimitrov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Sam
Querrey
Querrey
United States
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)95
- Age32
ATP ranking45
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
S.Querrey
✓
78
6
D.Novak
66
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Fognini
✓
6
6
S.Querrey
4
2
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Querrey
63
2
A.Zverev
✓
77
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
S.Querrey
✓
77
66
6
D.Schwartzman
62
78
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
R.Bautista
62
1
A
S.Querrey
✓
77
4
View more matches
Grigor
Dimitrov
Dimitrov
Bulgaria
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age28
ATP ranking27
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
G.Dimitrov
2
5
A.Rublev
✓
6
7
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Bublik
✓
5
711
77
G.Dimitrov
7
69
63
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
D.Evans
5
5
G.Dimitrov
✓
7
7
US Open men
Singles
Semifinal
D.Medvedev
✓
77
6
6
G.Dimitrov
65
4
3
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Federer
6
4
6
4
2
G.Dimitrov
✓
3
6
3
6
6
View more matches
