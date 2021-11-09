Andy Murray is into the second round of the Stockholm Open with a comfortable 6-1 7-6(7) win over Viktor Durasovic.

Murray, who was handed a wildcard for the ATP 250 event, will face number one seed Jannik Sinner in the Round of 16.

Ad

Sinner, who was knocked out by Carlos Alcaraz at the Round of 32 stage of the Paris Masters last Wednesday, received a bye into the second round.

ATP Stockholm Murray to trial Konta's former coach Carril, Spaniard may join team on permanent basis YESTERDAY AT 10:44

“He’s [Sinner] had a fantastic year," Murray said in his on-court interview.

"He was very unlucky not to make the final eight in Turin next week. I think he’s won four or five tournaments this year and he loves playing indoors on hard court. It will be a big test for me and I’m sure it will be a good one.”

Murray, playing with a metal hip, says his motivation to continue playing tennis at the highest level is still there.

“I started playing tennis from a young age, it’s been part of my life forever. I’ve always enjoyed not just the competition but the every day trying to get better and find ways to improve.

“The last few years have been difficult and I look forward to getting back to competing. I still believe I have some good tennis in me. I want to try and have some more big tournaments.”

The first set against Durasovic was a straightforward affair for Murray as he raced into a double break lead. Durasovic avoided a bagel by pulling a game back at 5-0 down with his fifth winner of the set, but the Scot responded by wrapping up the opening set in 30 minutes with an ace.

The second looked like it would be similarly routine as Durasovic began with a string of unforced errors. In the opening game which lasted nine minutes, the Norwegian struck into the net to allow Murray to convert his fourth break point opportunity.

Durasovic responded by playing more aggressively pulled it back to 3-3 and forced Murray into a tie-break. On Murray's third match point in a tight contest, he sealed his place in the Round of 16.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+

Tennis Murray set for career defining year - Rusedski 05/11/2021 AT 13:12