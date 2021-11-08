Andy Murray will use the Stockholm Open to test out Johanna Konta’s former coach, Esteban Carril, and could include him in his team on a permanent basis.

Carril oversaw Konta’s rise up the rankings from outside the top 100 to inside the top 10, including her appearance in the semi-finals of the 2019 French Open.

The Spaniard left the Lawn Tennis Association academy towards the end of last year, and had been linked with Emma Raducanu as the teenager looks for a new coach of her own

Carril had worked with her last month but there had been no confirmation of further work.

Katie Swan has also used Carril, and the 22-year-old British player is part of Murray’s agency, 77.

Carril could now be included as Murray’s new coach if the trial goes well, following such names as Ivan Lendl and Amelie Mauresmo in working with the double Wimbledon champion.

