Andy Murray’s run at the Stockholm Open came to an end as he suffered a 6-2 3-6 6-3 defeat to American Tommy Paul.

The former world number one entered the match on the back of one of his best victories of the year over Jannik Sinner while Paul was in good shape having seen off the in-form Taylor Fritz in the previous round.

Paul grabbed the first break of the match in the third game of the opening set as the American demonstrated his threat from the back of the court.

Murray continued on the back foot and was broken for a second time after a 14-minute service game as Paul, whose forehand was firing on all cylinders, took full control of the first set at 4-1.

Paul was reined in as Murray got back one of the two breaks in the next game with the three-times Grand Slam champion starting to get to grips with the powerful groundstrokes coming from the other end of the court.

However, that was to be the extent of Murray’s first-set fightback as he was subsequently broken for a third time with Paul serving it out 6-2.

The American continued to play at an extremely high level, but Murray dug deep to stick with him at the start of the second set and broke for a 4-2 lead which set him up to clinch the second set 6-3.

Murray’s first double fault of the match gifted Paul a crucial break for 5-3 and the world number 52 maintained his composure to serve out a three sets win to set up a semi-final meeting with Frances Tiafoe.

