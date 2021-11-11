Dan Evans ended the possibility of an all-British Stockholm Open semi-final with Andy Murray by losing to Frances Tiafoe in three sets.

The fourth seed looked to be heading for an easy win over the American, when he took the first set 6-1, but Tiafoe fought back impressively to take control, winning the next two sets 6-1, 6-1.

It was a tight start to the match, with both players failing to take early opportunities to break each other’s serve. But Evans moved up a gear in the fourth game, breaking the American to 15, before taking further advantage two games later, allowing the British number two to serve out the set.

Tiafoe ended a five-game losing streak at the start of the second set and it heralded the start of a dramatic momentum swing in his favour. Just like Evans in the first set, from 1-1, Tiafoe took control by winning the next five games to level the match, and now it was the Brit who would need to find another level.

But the American was not letting up, and after Evans ended his own losing streak of games, Tiafoe went out in front again by securing three straight breaks of serve to take the match 1-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Murray takes on Tommy Paul in his last eight clash this evening. Should he come through that, he will face Tiafoe in a repeat of an epic meeting at the European Open last month, which Murray won in just short of four hours.

