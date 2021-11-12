Denis Shapovalov will play Tommy Paul in the final, earning the right to face the American after a 6-4 7-5 victory over his compatriot Felix Auger-Aliassime in Stockholm.

The Canadian was in full control in the semi-final, despite the second seed putting up staunch opposition. Full of energy and hitting heavily, Shapovalov broke twice in the first set as his backhand in particular was his strongest weapon.

After a minor lapse in concentration when serving out the set at 5-4, Shapovalov saved two break points at the crucial time to hold serve and eek out the set, but he wouldn't be able to carry that momentum into the second, momentarily at least.

Auger-Aliassime regained a foothold in the match with a break of serve at 3-1, but poor service games cost him. Shapovalov clawed back to 5-5, seizing the initiative to breach the serve yet again and go on to victory.

In the other semi-final, Tommy Paul, Andy Murray's conqueror, defeated his compatriot Frances Tiafoe 5-7 7-6 6-4 in a tight affair that went the distance.

