Andy Murray has described his victory over Jannik Sinner at the Stockholm Open as “probably my best win this season” and is looking to continue to build momentum in his comeback.

The two-time Wimbledon champion is on the comeback trail following a serious hip problem, and has had some decent results in the second half of the season.

“It’s probably my best win this season,” Murray said. “I want to keep it going now.

"If I want to move back up the rankings and have good runs in tournaments I have to win these matches.

“I played a lot of guys ranked between three, four in the world and 15, 16 and I’ve won a couple but have lost quite a few, so it is good to start to turn those matches around. Now I am in the quarters, so I want to have a deep run here.”

Murray is unlikely to reach the level that took him to No 1 in the world in 2016, but the 34-year-old feels he can still compete at the top of the sport.

“I think I still have a lot to offer,” Murray said. “I don’t know what it is in terms of a percentage, but I can compete against guys that are three, four in the world.

“So if my body stays good and I am able to build some momentum with more tournaments and matches then I can get right up there again.”

Murray is aware that injury could strike at any time, so is not looking to put long-term plans in place.

“Ideally you want to have a longer-term view on things, it is a bit better in terms of how you improve and view results,” Murray said. “But I am also aware that one more injury could mean the end so I want to make the most of every single week.

“Every week is important for me now.”

