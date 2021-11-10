Andy Murray has revealed part of the reason to bring in Esteban Carril is to allow his existing team to have “space and distance” from him, after an intense few years battling a comeback from injury.

Carril, who helped Johanna Konta become a top 10 player, is working with Britain’s three-time Grand Slam champion on a trial basis at the Stockholm Open, where the former world number one will face top seed Jannik Sinner in the second round later on Wednesday.

Ad

If the move becomes permanent, the Spaniard is likely to join - rather than replace - Murray’s long-time collaborator Jamie Delgado, who has stuck with his close friend throughout his struggles.

ATP Stockholm Murray sets up Sinner showdown with straight sets win over Durasovic 15 HOURS AGO

But the 34-year-old is enjoying his best run of fitness since having his hip resurfaced in early 2019, and he is looking to capitalise on that by moving up to the next level of performance.

"He has a very good reputation, certainly in British tennis, and he's done a very good job with a number of players in the UK,” Murray said of Carril, who has also worked with Katie Swan recently.

I've always had a couple of coaches working with me. I think having a bit of space and distance is important. It's a very, very intense relationship between player and coach on the tour.

"These last few years have been tough for me and my team. There's been a lot of time spent together but also a lot of difficult moments because of the nature of the injuries and then some of the tennis hasn't been great at times."

The Stockholm Open is Murray’s final event of the 2021 season.

ATP Stockholm Murray to trial Konta's former coach Carril, Spaniard may join team on permanent basis YESTERDAY AT 10:44