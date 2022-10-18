Alex De Minaur - Benjamin Bonzi
A. De Minaur vs B. Bonzi | Stockholm
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 18.10.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
A. De Minaur (5)
B. Bonzi
18/10
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
- ATP ranking23
- ATP points1665
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
BenjaminBonzi
France
- ATP ranking63
- ATP points781
- Age26
- Height1.83m
- Weight75kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
A. De Minaur
B. Bonzi
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5600
|4
|5155
|5
|4930