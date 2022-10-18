Alex De Minaur - Benjamin Bonzi

A. De Minaur vs B. Bonzi | Stockholm
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 18.10.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
A. De Minaur (5)
A. De Minaur (5)
B. Bonzi
B. Bonzi
18/10
Players Overview

Alex-De Minaur-headshot
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking23
  • ATP points1665
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
Benjamin-Bonzi-headshot
BenjaminBonzi
France
France
  • ATP ranking63
  • ATP points781
  • Age26
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight75kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

A. De Minaur

B. Bonzi

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
4930

LIVE MATCH: Alex De Minaur vs Benjamin Bonzi

ATP Stockholm - 18 October 2022

Follow the ATP Stockholm Tennis match between Alex De Minaur and Benjamin Bonzi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 18 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Stockholm results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

