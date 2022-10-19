Emil Ruusuvuori - Jirí Lehecka
E. Ruusuvuori vs J. Lehecka | Stockholm
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 19.10.2022 | Kungliga Tennishallen
Not started
E. Ruusuvuori
J. Lehecka
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
EmilRuusuvuori
Finland
- ATP ranking52
- ATP points916
- Age23
- Height1.88m
- Weight79kg
JiríLehecka
Czech Republic
- ATP ranking77
- ATP points694
- Age20
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
E. Ruusuvuori
J. Lehecka
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5600
|4
|5155
|5
|4930