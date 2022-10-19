Emil Ruusuvuori - Jirí Lehecka

E. Ruusuvuori vs J. Lehecka | Stockholm
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 19.10.2022 | Kungliga Tennishallen
Not started
E. Ruusuvuori
E. Ruusuvuori
J. Lehecka
J. Lehecka
from 23:00
Players Overview

Emil-Ruusuvuori-headshot
EmilRuusuvuori
Finland
Finland
  • ATP ranking52
  • ATP points916
  • Age23
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight79kg
Jirí-Lehecka-headshot
JiríLehecka
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • ATP ranking77
  • ATP points694
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

E. Ruusuvuori

J. Lehecka

LIVE MATCH: Emil Ruusuvuori vs Jirí Lehecka

ATP Stockholm - 19 October 2022

Follow the ATP Stockholm Tennis match between Emil Ruusuvuori and Jirí Lehecka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 19 October 2022.

