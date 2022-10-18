Emil Ruusuvuori - João Sousa

E. Ruusuvuori vs J. Sousa | Stockholm
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 18.10.2022 | Showcourt
Not started
E. Ruusuvuori
E. Ruusuvuori
J. Sousa
J. Sousa
18/10
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Emil-Ruusuvuori-headshot
EmilRuusuvuori
Finland
Finland
  • ATP ranking52
  • ATP points916
  • Age23
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight79kg
João-Sousa-headshot
JoãoSousa
Portugal
Portugal
  • ATP ranking67
  • ATP points746
  • Age33
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Emil-Ruusuvuori-headshot
EmilRuusuvuori
Finland
Finland
João-Sousa-headshot
JoãoSousa
Portugal
Portugal
0

Wins

2 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

E. Ruusuvuori

J. Sousa

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

L. Rosol
L. Rosol
2
A. Karatsev
A. Karatsev
2
J. Lehecka
J. Lehecka
G. Dimitrov (6)
G. Dimitrov (6)
18/10
A. De Minaur (5)
A. De Minaur (5)
B. Bonzi
B. Bonzi
18/10
J. Wolf
J. Wolf
A. Molcan
A. Molcan
18/10
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
4930

LIVE MATCH: Emil Ruusuvuori vs João Sousa

ATP Stockholm - 18 October 2022

Follow the ATP Stockholm Tennis match between Emil Ruusuvuori and João Sousa live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 18 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Stockholm results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.