Emil Ruusuvuori - João Sousa
E. Ruusuvuori vs J. Sousa | Stockholm
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 18.10.2022 | Showcourt
Not started
E. Ruusuvuori
J. Sousa
18/10
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
EmilRuusuvuori
Finland
- ATP ranking52
- ATP points916
- Age23
- Height1.88m
- Weight79kg
JoãoSousa
Portugal
- ATP ranking67
- ATP points746
- Age33
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
E. Ruusuvuori
J. Sousa
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5600
|4
|5155
|5
|4930