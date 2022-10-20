Holger Rune - Cameron Norrie

H. Rune vs C. Norrie | Stockholm
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 20.10.2022 | Kungliga Tennishallen
Not started
H. Rune (7)
H. Rune (7)
C. Norrie (2)
C. Norrie (2)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Holger-Rune-headshot
HolgerRune
Denmark
Denmark
  • ATP ranking27
  • ATP points1461
  • Age19
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Cameron-Norrie-headshot
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking14
  • ATP points2490
  • Age27
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight82kg

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
4930

Latest news

ATP Stockholm

Norrie keeps ATP Finals in his sights with comeback win over Karatsev in Stockholm

19 hours ago

LIVE MATCH: Holger Rune vs Cameron Norrie

ATP Stockholm - 20 October 2022

