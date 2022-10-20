Holger Rune - Cameron Norrie
H. Rune vs C. Norrie | Stockholm
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 20.10.2022 | Kungliga Tennishallen
Not started
H. Rune (7)
C. Norrie (2)
from 23:00
Players Overview
HolgerRune
Denmark
- ATP ranking27
- ATP points1461
- Age19
- Height-
- Weight-
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
- ATP ranking14
- ATP points2490
- Age27
- Height1.88m
- Weight82kg
Statistics
Recent matches
H. Rune
C. Norrie
