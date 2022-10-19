Holger Rune - Cristian Garín
H. Rune vs C. Garín | Stockholm
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 19.10.2022 | Court 1
Not started
H. Rune (7)
C. Garín
19/10
Players Overview
HolgerRune
Denmark
- ATP ranking27
- ATP points1461
- Age19
- Height-
- Weight-
CristianGarín
Chile
- ATP ranking89
- ATP points595
- Age26
- Height1.85m
- Weight85kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
H. Rune
C. Garín
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5600
|4
|5155
|5
|4930