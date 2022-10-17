Holger Rune - Thiago Monteiro
H. Rune vs T. Monteiro | Stockholm
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 17.10.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
H. Rune (7)
T. Monteiro
17/10
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
HolgerRune
Denmark
- ATP ranking27
- ATP points1461
- Age19
- Height-
- Weight-
ThiagoMonteiro
Brazil
- ATP ranking65
- ATP points793
- Age28
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
H. Rune
T. Monteiro
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5810
|3
|5645
|4
|5245
|5
|5065