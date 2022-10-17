Ilya Ivashka - Maxime Cressy
I. Ivashka vs M. Cressy | Stockholm
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 17.10.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
I. Ivashka
M. Cressy
17/10
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
IlyaIvashka
Belarus
- ATP ranking70
- ATP points730
- Age28
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
MaximeCressy
United States
- ATP ranking33
- ATP points1269
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
I. Ivashka
M. Cressy
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5810
|3
|5645
|4
|5245
|5
|5065