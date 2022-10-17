Ilya Ivashka - Maxime Cressy

I. Ivashka vs M. Cressy | Stockholm
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 17.10.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
I. Ivashka
I. Ivashka
M. Cressy
M. Cressy
17/10
Players Overview

Ilya-Ivashka-headshot
IlyaIvashka
Belarus
Belarus
  • ATP ranking70
  • ATP points730
  • Age28
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight-
Maxime-Cressy-headshot
MaximeCressy
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking33
  • ATP points1269
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

I. Ivashka

M. Cressy

