J. Lehecka vs G. Dimitrov | Stockholm
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 18.10.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
18/10
Players Overview

Jirí-Lehecka-headshot
JiríLehecka
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • ATP ranking77
  • ATP points694
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Grigor-Dimitrov-headshot
GrigorDimitrov
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
  • ATP ranking32
  • ATP points1280
  • Age31
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight80kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

J. Lehecka

G. Dimitrov

LIVE MATCH: Jirí Lehecka vs Grigor Dimitrov

ATP Stockholm - 18 October 2022

