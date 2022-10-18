Jirí Lehecka - Grigor Dimitrov
J. Lehecka vs G. Dimitrov | Stockholm
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 18.10.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
J. Lehecka
G. Dimitrov (6)
18/10
Players Overview
JiríLehecka
Czech Republic
- ATP ranking77
- ATP points694
- Age20
- Height-
- Weight-
GrigorDimitrov
Bulgaria
- ATP ranking32
- ATP points1280
- Age31
- Height1.91m
- Weight80kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
J. Lehecka
G. Dimitrov
