Leo Borg - Tommy Paul
L. Borg vs T. Paul | Stockholm
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 18.10.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
L. Borg
T. Paul (8)
18/10
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
LeoBorg
Sweden
- ATP ranking-
- ATP points-
- Age19
- Height-
- Weight-
TommyPaul
United States
- ATP ranking31
- ATP points1330
- Age25
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
L. Borg
T. Paul
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5600
|4
|5155
|5
|4930