Mikael Ymer - Tommy Paul
M. Ymer vs T. Paul | Stockholm
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 19.10.2022 | Kungliga Tennishallen
Not started
M. Ymer
T. Paul (8)
from 23:00
Players Overview
MikaelYmer
Sweden
- ATP ranking79
- ATP points667
- Age24
- Height1.83m
- Weight75kg
TommyPaul
United States
- ATP ranking31
- ATP points1330
- Age25
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
M. Ymer
T. Paul
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5600
|4
|5155
|5
|4930