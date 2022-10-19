Stefanos Tsitsipas - Maxime Cressy

S. Tsitsipas vs M. Cressy | Stockholm
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 19.10.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
S. Tsitsipas (1)
S. Tsitsipas (1)
M. Cressy
M. Cressy
19/10
Players Overview

Stefanos-Tsitsipas-headshot
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
Greece
  • ATP ranking5
  • ATP points4930
  • Age24
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-
Maxime-Cressy-headshot
MaximeCressy
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking33
  • ATP points1257
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

S. Tsitsipas

M. Cressy

19/10
Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
4930

LIVE MATCH: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Maxime Cressy

ATP Stockholm - 19 October 2022

Follow the ATP Stockholm Tennis match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maxime Cressy live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 19 October 2022.

