Stefanos Tsitsipas - Maxime Cressy
S. Tsitsipas vs M. Cressy | Stockholm
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 19.10.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
S. Tsitsipas (1)
M. Cressy
19/10
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
- ATP ranking5
- ATP points4930
- Age24
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
MaximeCressy
United States
- ATP ranking33
- ATP points1257
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
S. Tsitsipas
M. Cressy
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5600
|4
|5155
|5
|4930